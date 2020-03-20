TCB Media Rights Greenlights Two New Factual Titles

TCB Media Rights greenlit two new factual titles for its slate of TCB Original programming.

Produced by Wiser Films, Hitler’s Supercars portrays the fascinating story of how during the rise of the Third Reich, two German car manufacturers were ordered to build high-performance vehicles. The film has been pre-sold to Channel 4. Produced by Architect Films, Extreme Ice Machines (pictured) looks at machines that are made for extreme climates and how they are critical for survival in harsh areas.

Additionally, TCB Media Rights ordered the BGM series Paranormal Nightshift, which has been pre-sold to the Travel Channel in the U.S. and to T+E in Canada.