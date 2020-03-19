Reed MIDEM Launches MIPTV Online+

Reed MIDEM announced its new premium online experience MIPTV Online+.

Launching on March 30, 2020, MIPTV Online+ will be available for free to registered clients of MIPTV, MIPDoc, and MIPFormats. The online service will provide access to the programming from the 57th edition of MIPTV, including MIPDoc and MIPFormats, which was scheduled from March 28-April 2 before its cancellation. MIPTV Online+ will allow buyers to stream distributor’s contents that were slotted for the MIPTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and MIPDoc Screenings. The In Development track, MIPDoc and MIPFormats project pitches, Fresh TV and Factual and Kids Content Showcases, will all be available, as well.

Lucy Smith, Television Division deputy director at Reed MIDEM, stated: “Our clients are unable to come to MIPTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MIPTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled MIP programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MIPTV Online+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”