AMC’s Sundance Now Acquires ‘Sanctuary’

AMC Networks‘ streaming service Sundance Now acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Sanctuary from Studiocanal.

Based on the novel The Devil’s Sanctuary by Marie Hermanson, the psychological thriller is produced by Fabula Pictures and Yellow Bird. The series revolves around estranged twin sisters Siri and Helena. Helena visits Siri at a residential sanatorium in the Alps. When Siri runs away, Helena discovers that her sister was staying at a facility studying psychopaths. Sanctuary will have its U.S. and Canadian premiere on Sundance Now on April 23, 2020.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming at Sundance Now, remarked, “As the US home for culture-craving TV watchers looking for their next streaming obsession, Sundance Now is thrilled to acquire the first-rate psychological thriller Sanctuary. With its gripping script, impressive international ensemble and the picturesque backdrop of the Italian Alps, Sanctuary is a perfect addition to Sundance Now’s slate of addictive dramas. We’re happy to partner with Studiocanal, Yellow Bird, and Fabula Pictures to bring their edge-of-your-seat thriller to US audiences.”