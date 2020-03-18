Spring Content Offerings: Zoomer Media

Zoomer Media presents Anjelica’s 22 Minute Workout (pictured). The fitness series is a contemporary take on the hottest aerobics shows of the 1980s.

Associate producer, writer, and host Anjelica Scannura leads her workouts with retro beats and fashion but combines today’s lower impact aerobics techniques. Anjelica is backed by an all-ages fitness crew of people from all walks of life. Each episode offers viewers the exercises they need for quick calorie burn, lean muscle development, and weight loss.

