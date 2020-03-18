Spring Content Offerings: SPI International

SPI International is a global media company operating 40 television channels on six continents.

Working with over 1,400 operators worldwide, SPI uses state-of-the-art technology to provide its 65 million subscribers with access to SPI’s linear and on-demand content. SPI International is also a leading distributor of theatrical films and television programming worldwide.

Last year, the company launched its production arm and its first partnership is with movie director and producer Philippe Martinez, Goldfinch and Highfield Studios, and MSR Media International. The partnership calls for TV series and movies, including mafia comedy Mister Mayfair, TV series Salvage Marines, sci-fi action comedy The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, and the crime trilogy Miss Willoughby. The company’s slate also includes Let There Be Love (pictured), a heart-warming comedy revolving around a father and daughter struggling to get by after a devastating loss.

SPI International also has plans to launch FilmBox Plus, which is expected to roll out worldwide by the end of 2020.

