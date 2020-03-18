Spring Content Offerings: Record TV

Record TV distributes a variety of telenovelas, series, and other television content from Brazil.

The company’s roster is topped by Ultimate Love (pictured). The series follows Angélica, known as Poderosa, who experiences a drastic change in her life when she meets Miguel. They learn of an incident involving them both that leads Angélica on a path to revenge. In Jezebel (Jezabel), a Phoenician princess uses her beauty to seduce King Ahab and marry him so that she can become queen. She then attempts to impose the worship of pagan gods on the public.

An ongoing police investigation implicates all the main characters in the telenovela Topíssima, which depicts the struggles of the modern workplace. Jesus (Jesús) chronicles the fascinating life story – from birth to resurrection – of the man who changed the world.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) is a drama that begins in 1980s New York where four university students meet, then takes place across three generations.

