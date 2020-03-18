Spring Content Offerings: Mondo TV Group

Mondo TV Group represents a variety of animated comedy and adventures series, such as Grisù (pictured). Grisù wants to become a firefighter when he grows up. There’s just one problem: he’s a dragon. Even though Grisù only breathes out little sparks, his father Fumé sees him as a fire-breathing dragon in the making.

In MeteoHeroes, six friends discover their supernatural powers of controlling the weather and atmospheric phenomena, and take on seemingly impossible challenges the planet faces every day. The Rail Watch experience new and unexpected adventures, while rising to meet new challenges and old opponents, in the third season of Robot Trains.

House of Talent is web-based live-action series with a crew of 20 teenage online influencers. They test their talents in different areas such as cooking, science, fashion, music, and more. Agent 203 follows Zoe, a 13-year-old living with her dad, as she meets an alien named Ulav who drops an out-of-this-world secret. Zoe learns that her mom is a secret intergalactic agent who has gone missing.

