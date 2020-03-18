Spring Content Offerings: MISTCO

MISTCO showcases a roster of drama series, from romances to crime thrillers.

The company leads off with romantic drama Golden Cage (pictured), which revolves around Zuluf and Kenan, who will nurture their relationship through tears and patience despite their hostile families. Melek: A Mother’s Struggle chronicles the life of a powerful woman fighting to protect her children and sacrifice everything for them in the process.

In My Champion, Kafkas will be forced back into the ring when he learns his son has the same disease as his wife, who passed away. Romantic drama Hold My Hand takes place after Azra finds out about her father’s death and the brother’s disappearance. She meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces her to the spoiled Cenk.

Crime drama The Circle revolves around Kaan and Cihangir, two young men who struggle to understand their interrelated pasts while working for a criminal organization.

Find the complete listings available here.