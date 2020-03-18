Spring Content Offerings: Mediaset Distribution

Mediaset Distribution offers The Silence of Water (pictured) as part of its spring content portfolio. The drama series begins with the disappearance of a young girl, which leads to an investigation that will expose what is behind the respectable façade of a small seaside village.

In medical drama On The Brink, Tosca Navarro, the head of a psychiatric unit at the cutting edge of treating adolescents with mental disorders, manages to help her young patients with diagnoses and cures for cases that seem unsolvable. Drama series Amanda follows a young nurse who earns the trust of the Santa Cruz family. Fourteen years ago, the four Santa Cruz brothers raped her and now she is ready to make them pay.

Period drama Love And Sacrifice centers around its protagonists as they live out their passions with staggering intensity among the striking scenery of the Carrara marble quarries.

