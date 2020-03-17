Spring Content Offerings: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, springs forward with scripted series GR5: The Wilderness (pictured). When a young woman goes missing along the GR5 trail, her friends and family uncover the truth behind her disappearance. When new evidence is unearthed, there is renewed hope of finding her alive.

Based on a true story, The Hunt For A Killer follows the unwavering journey of a detective who solved numerous homicides in Sweden during the 1980s. In Ben Fogle: Starting Up Starting Over, Ben meets families who have decided to quit the 9-to-5 city life and pursue their dream lives by starting their own businesses in the countryside.

Super-stylist Gok Wan returns to help a new generation of people suffering from a lack of body confidence in How To Look Good Naked. How To Cure Your IBS shares stories from three individuals who suffer from severe IBS. They talk about the impact of the condition on their lives and undertake treatments to see which are most effective in stopping their IBS.

Find the complete listings available here.