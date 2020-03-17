Spring Content Offerings: Alfred Haber Distribution

Alfred Haber Distribution represents the 2021 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (pictured) as part of its program roster. The music awards show will take place on January 31, 2021. The recent 62nd Grammy telecast, hosted by Alicia Keys, delivered music’s brightest stars, with performances from Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and more.

In reality series Shallow Grave, the police undertake investigations to explore the scattered locations where bodies have been buried in shallow graves, and provides clues to help viewers find the killer. Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince presents an incredible mix of both new and legendary talent who gather to pay tribute to the “Purple Rain” artist, featuring the talents of Alicia Keys, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, and many more.

Top 20 Funniest counts down to the the week’s most hilarious videos, with the best viral videos, home movies, event footage, news bloopers, and more. Entertainment’s biggest stars vote solely for actors in 2021 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Those honored at this year’s 26th annual event included Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pit, and Laura Dern.

