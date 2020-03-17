Spring Content Offerings: ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation showcases a variety of romance and drama series as part of its spring slate.

In Make It with You (pictured), Billie and Gabo meet in Croatia where the two develop a friendship. But when Gabo returns to the Philippines to run his wealthy family’s company, Billie is left heartbroken. Action drama series 24|7 follows Mia, who works as a night shift security guard at a hospital to provide for her son Xavier. When a severe strain of dengue spreads and Xavier is infected, Mia will stop at nothing for a cure.

The Soulmate Project takes place in a dystopian future where two individuals are assigned to be soulmates. At first the couple despises each other but soon fall in love. In family drama Love Thy Woman, stepsisters Dana and Jia are being groomed to lead their father’s lucrative real estate business. After a tragic car accident, Dana falls into a coma and Jia and her sister’s husband form an unlikely romance.

Block Z is an action thriller in which medical student PJ finds herself in the thick of a zombie outbreak that started in the campus hospital.

Find the complete listings available here.