VideoAge’s March/April Issue Is Available

VideoAge‘s March/April 2020 issue is now available online.

This monthly edition features a report on the recent TV trade show cancellations across Europe, as well as reviews of the winter TCA press tour and NATPE Miami. The issue also looks ahead at what will happen with the L.A. Screenings as the major U.S. studios seek out alternative options to host the screenings in Los Angeles. Additionally, Canadian media entrepreneur Moses Znaimer is highlighted in the International TV Distribution Hall of Fame profile.

The complete issue is available online and is currently being mailed to our readers’ offices.