RTS Programme Awards Will Be Live Streamed

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards will be live streamed with no audience.

Last week, RTS announced that the organization would hold the awards ceremony before an intimate gathering of the winners and RTS representatives. In order to take the necessary precautions due to the rising situation with the coronavirus, the awards ceremony, hosted by Paul Merton, will name the winners in absentia.

The RTS Programme Awards ceremony will be live streamed on March 17, 2020.