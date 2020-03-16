Polsat Renews Prime Entertainment’s ‘Einsatzgruppen’ Docu-Series

Polish network Polsat renewed its deal with Prime Entertainment Group for the docu-series Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads.

Featuring rare interviews with survivors and archival footage, the documentary series looks at the dramatic events that took place at the start of World War II in Eastern Europe and the Balkans. Prime Entertainment Group and Polsat have worked together on deals for a wide range of programming, including Welcome On Board, Crazy About Your Pets, and Hollywood Stories, among other titles.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment, stated, “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Polsat. We are especially happy our catalog of History programming allows us to develop exciting opportunities with major international networks in need of high-quality history documentaries such as Netflix, The History Channel, Rai, Deutsche Welle, Pbs, Spiegel, Discovery among others.”