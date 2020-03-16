Novel Entertainment Launches ‘Horrid Henry’ Audio Content

Novel Entertainment announced the launch of a new publishing line based on the original stories from the animated series Horrid Henry.

Audio dramatizations from Horrid Henry will be developed, featuring the series’ vocal talent and songs. The audio content will be available worldwide to download on major platforms, from Audible and Spotify to iTunes and Amazon. Ten titles will be included in the initial release: Horrid Henry’s Fun Run, Horrid Henry Takes the Biscuit, and Horrid Henry and the Lost Dog.

Lucinda Whiteley, creative director and co-founder of Novel Entertainment, said, “We’re delighted to be bringing these original Horrid Henry stories to life in exciting new publishing formats. With research showing audiobooks can positively impact reading skills and children’s mental wellbeing, we’re looking forward to giving fans the chance to enjoy the hilarious storylines they know and love from the TV series, whether on car journeys, with friends or at bedtime.”