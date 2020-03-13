Vuulr Picks Up 10,000 Hours Of Content From IndiaCast Media

Global online content marketplace Vuulr secured a partnership with IndiaCast Media Distribution, the joint venture between India’s TV18 and Viacom18.

As part of the recent agreement, Vuulr adds more than 10,000 hours of Indian film and TV content for syndication on the platform for worldwide territories, except India and the U.S. Content covered in the package includes Barrister Babu (Bride to Barrister), Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story (Short Girl With Mighty Dreams), Naagin: Season Four, and Shubharambh (A New Beginning) (pictured), as well as the latest season of long-running MTV India reality show MTV Roadies: Roadies Revolution.

Natasha Malhotra, chief content and commercial officer at Vuulr, commented, “We’re delighted to expand the breadth of content available on Vuulr with this fantastic content deal with IndiaCast Media Distribution, which will bring more than 10,000 hours of new premium content to our platform. Vuulr makes this content available to buyers from around the world in a simple, frictionless way as we continue our mission to transform distribution and acquisition in the film and TV ecosystem.”