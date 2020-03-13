Tribeca Film Festival Postponed

The Tribeca Film Festival will be postponed following the announcement from New York state governor Andrew Cuomo concerning the ban on events with 500 people or more.

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, issued a statement, “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community.”

She added, “We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”