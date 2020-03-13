French Riviera Film Festival Moves To June In California

Cloud21 International and Kultura PR International, producers of the French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF), decided to reschedule the second edition of the festival from May in Cannes to June 8-9, 2020, in Santa Monica, California.

The intimate festival celebrates short-form content across platforms. The FRFF jury selects the recipients for a number of awards, including Best Drama Short, Best Comedy Short, and Best Documentary Short, among others. Parties and the festival award ceremony will be held in Brentwood, California.

FRFF co-founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj commented, “After thoughtful consideration about the likely downscaling or even cancellation of the Festival de Cannes, we have decided to move our festival’s location this year to Santa Monica, California in June. Often described as the Riviera West, we felt Santa Monica would be the perfect alternative for our festival this year. We plan to hold the third annual installment of the festival once again in 2021 in Cannes, home to the most prestigious film festival in the world.”