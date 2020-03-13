New U.S. Broadcast TV Season 2020-2021

(The latest commissioned pilots for the forthcoming season*)

ABC (Comedy)

ADOPTED

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Kimmelot

Writers/Exec Prods: Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin, Jimmy Kimmel

Premise: When a Green Beret returns home to Texas from military service, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. Inspired by a true story.

HOME ECONOMICS

Prod Co: ABC Studios, The Tannenbaum Company

Writers/Exec Prods: Michael Colton, John Aboud

Exec Prods: Eric Tannenbaum, Topher Grace

Co-Exec Prod: Jason Wang

Premise: A series about three adult siblings — one in the one percent, one middle class, and one barely hanging on.

MY VILLAGE

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Sony Pictures Television

Writer/Exec Prod: Kari Lizer

Premise: An empty-nester mom wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. As she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might need her more than they thought

PROSPECT

Prod Co: ABC Studios

Writers/Exec Prods: Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer

Exec Prod: Randall Einhorn

Premise: A comedic western with a feminist twist: an idealistic young woman moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals are quickly tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

UNTITLED KAPNEK/HOLLAND PROJECT

Prod Co: ABC Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: Emily Kapnek

Director/Exec Prod: Dean Holland

Premise: A love story with a twist centering on New York teen Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret.

VALLEY TRASH

Writer/Exec Prod: Niki Schwartz-Wright

Cast: Jason Lee

Premise: The Harmans, a scrappy, blue collar family living in the deep Valley suddenly experience a major culture clash when their fourteen-year-old daughter, Abby, gets accepted to a prestigious L.A. private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code.

WORK WIFE

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Milojo Productions, Ryan Seacrest Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: David Windsor, Casey Johnson

Director/Exec Prod: Todd Holland

Exec Prods: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay

Premise: Inspired by the real-life partnership of producers Ripa and Seacrest, this single-camera comedy set in the world of real estate, about a platonic male/female team whose friendship makes their professional and personal lives work.

ABC (Drama)

THE BIG SKY (straight-to-series order)

Prod Co: 20th Century Fox Television, A+E Studios

Exec Prods: David E Kelley, Ross Fineman, C.J. Box

Premise: A private detective partners with an ex-cop to find two sisters who have been kidnapped by a long-haul trucker. They discover that the sisters are not the only girls who have disappeared and must stop the killer before another victim is taken. Based on The Highway by C.J. Box.

THE BRIDES

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions

Exec Prods: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Maggie Kiley

Writer: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Premise: A sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, and legacy in their non-traditional family.

HARLEM’S KITCHEN

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Mandeville TV

Writer/Exec Prod: Zahir McGhee

Exec Prods: Marcus Samuelsson, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks

Premise: Ellis Rice, executive chef and patriarch, runs a successful Harlem restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

REBEL

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Sony Pictures Television

Exec Prods: Krista Vernoff, John Davis, John Fox, Alexandre Schmitt, Erin Brockovich

Co-Exec Prod: Mike Stern

Writer: Krista Vernoff

Premise: Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

THIRTYSOMETHING (ELSE)

Prod Co: ABC Studios, MGM Television

Writers/Exec Prods: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Premise: A reboot of Thirtysomething, with the emphasis being on the original cast’s children, the new generation of thirty-somethings.

TRIAGE

Prod Co: 20th Century Fox TV, OutEast Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: David Cornue,

Showrunner/Exec Prod: Erica Messe

Dir/Exec Prod: Jon M. Chu

Exec Prods: Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett, Caitlin Foito

Premise: A character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

WRECKAGE

Prod Co: ABC Studios, Timberman & Beverly, Black Lamb

Writer/Exec Prod: Jacquie Walters

Exec Prods: Keith Samples, Marc Webb, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Martin

Premise: On the surface, Lillian Linden looks like a brave plane-crash survivor, but she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight, unable to tell the real story.

CBS (Comedy)

B POSITIVE

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions

Writer/Exec Prod: Marco Pennette

Exec Prod: Chuck Lorre

Premise: Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

FUN

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, MPK Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: Michael Patrick King, Tracy Poust, Jon Kinnally

Exec Prods: Becki Newton, Michael Urie

Premise: A life-long love story between a brother and a sister who always encourage each other to have fun — in spite of the fact that the family business is a funeral home. The brother returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating break-up with show business.

GHOSTS

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Lionsgate, BBC Studios, Monumental Television

Writers/Exec Prods: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman

Exec Prods: Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Angie Stephenson

Premise: A struggling young couple inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. Based on the British comedy series of the same name.

JURY DUTY

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Big Talk Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: Dana Klein, Stephanie Darrow

Exec Prods: James Acaster Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice

Premise: A group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict — and they can’t even agree on lunch.

RAISED BY WOLFE

Prod Co: Universal Television

Writers/Exec Prods: Max Mutchnick, David Kohan

Premise: When Frankie’s neurotic sister, Tommie, abandons Quincy — a bright inner-city child who Tommie attempted to foster — Frankie is faced with the choice of taking him in or casting him out. Can these two damaged people find the companionship that has eluded them their whole lives?

THE THREE OF US

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Writer/Exec Prod: Frank Pines

Exec Prods: Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, James Corden

Premise: Adult siblings who are children of divorce must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

THE UNITED STATES OF AL

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: Maria Ferrari, David Goetsch

Exec Prods: Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi

Premise: A comedy about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life, and Awalimir, the interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan and who has just arrived to start a new life in America.

UNTITLED KINGSBURY/DALEY/GOLDSTEIN PROJECT

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment

Writers/Exec Prods: Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

Exec Prods: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling

Premise: When Penelope’s career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their child.

CBS (Drama)

CLARICE

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, MGM Television, Secret Hideout

Exec Prod: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin

Co-Exec Prod: Aaron Baiers

Writers: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Premise: Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, this personal story continues to follow Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington.

THE EQUALIZER

Prod Co: Universal Television, CBS Television Studio, Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, Flavor Unit

Exec Prods: Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere

Premise: A reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

GOOD SAM

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Sutton St. Productions

Writer/Exec Prod: Katie Wech

Exec Prods: Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein

Premise: A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

THE LINCOLN LAWYER (series production commitment)

Prod Co: A+E Studios, CBS Television Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: David E. Kelley

Exec Prod/Director: Adam Bernstein

Exec Prods: Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Ted Humphrey

Premise: Based on Michael Connelly’s novels and the subsequent 2011 feature film, the drama revolves around an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of his Lincoln town car as he takes on cases across L.A.

OUT THE DOOR

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: Evan Katz

Exec Prods: Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed

Premise: Upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed back, an LAPD detective decides to do everything in his power to get fired. However, his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

WAYS & MEANS

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, PatMa Productions, 3 Arts

Writers/Exec Prods: Mike Murphy, Ed Redlich

Exec Prods: Nina Tassler, Denise DiNovi, Tom Lassally, Patrick Dempsey

Co-Exec Prod: Joannie Burstein

Premise: A powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics works secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they’ll attempt to save American politics.

FOX (Comedy)

CALL ME KAT (formerly CARLA) (series production commitment)

Prod Co: FOX Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: Darlene Hunt

Exec Prods: Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart

Premise: Carla is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother. With money her parents set aside for her wedding, she opens a Cat Café in Louisville, KY. Based on the BBC UK original series Miranda created by Miranda Hart

HOUSEBROKEN (Animated) (series order)

Prod Co: FOX Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box

Writers/Exec Prods: Sharon Horgan, Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan

Premise: The animated comedy explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.

PIVOTING

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, FOX Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: Liz Astrof

Exec Prods: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Premise: After the death of their childhood best friend, three women are faced with the reality that life is short. In desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

THIS COUNTRY

Prod Co: Lionsgate, BBC Studios, FOX Entertainment, Feigco Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: Jenny Bicks

Director/Exec Prod: Paul Feig

Exec Prods: Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, Daisy May Cooper

Co-Exec Prod: Dan Magnante

Premise: Inspired by the BBC format, the mockumentary follows a documentary crew studying young adults and their concerns in a small town. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza.

FOX (Drama)

THE BIG LEAP

Prod Co: 20th Century Fox Television

Writer/Exec Prod: Liz Heldens

Director/Exec Prod: Jason Winer

Exec Prod: Sue Naegle

Premise: Inspired by a U.K. format, this funny and contemporary tale centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a hip remake of Swan Lake.

BLOOD RELATIVE

Prod Co: Paramount TV Studios, Anonymous Content, FOX Entertainment

Writers/Exec Prods: Chris Levinson, James Renner

Director/Exec Prod: Philip Noyce

Exec Prod: Liza Chasin

Premise: Genetic genealogy is the best new tool in crime-scene forensics, and nobody knows it like Louise Kelly. Based on a 2018 Cleveland Scene article by journalist and author James Renner.

THE CLEANING LADY

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, FOX Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: Miranda Kwok

Exec Prods: Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega, Paola Suarez

Premise: Based upon the original Argentinian series, this darkly aspirational character drama follows a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

FLORIDA MAN (put pilot commitment)

Prod Co: Sony Pictures Television, FOX Entertainment

Exec Prods: Nick Stoller, Carla Kettner, Conor Welch

Premise: Since personal tragedy struck five years ago, eccentric Bell Prescott hasn’t left the rambling property on the Apalachicola River that he shares with his mother. When Bell discovers a dead body, he’s forced to venture beyond his agoraphobic boundaries and grudgingly partner with the sole remaining cop in town to solve the murder. With local infrastructure decimated, Bell grudgingly becomes the town’s volunteer criminologist.

UNTITLED (Film re-enactment project)

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, SideCar/FOX Entertainment, Amblin TV

Writer/Exec Prod: Sarah Watson

Exec Prods: Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank

Premise: After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their dreams by undertaking an ambitious shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies.

NBC (Comedy)

AMERICAN AUTO

Prod Co: Universal Television, Kapital Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: Justin Spitzer

Exec Prod: Aaron Kaplan

Premise: A workplace comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

CRAZY FOR YOU

Prod Co: Universal Television, Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Writer/Co-Exec Prod: Rachele Lynn

Exec Prod: Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker

Premise: Daisy re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to be her true self in today’s dating culture.

JEFFERIES

Prod Co: Universal Television, Hazy Mills, Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Writer/Exec Prod: Jim Jefferies, Suzanne Martin

Exec Prod: Sean Hayes, Todd Miller, Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray

Premise: Jim Jefferies stars as a fictionalized version of himself: a comedian with a unique take on modern life, relationships, and co-parenting with his best friend.

THE KENAN SHOW

Prod Co: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Writer/Exec Prod: Jackie Clark

Director/Exec Prod: Chris Rock

Exec Prods: Kenan Thompson, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Premise: Kenan Thompson stars as a newly widowed dad who is determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law become more involved in their lives.

NIGHT SCHOOL

Prod Co: Universal Television, Hartbeat Productions, Will Packer Media, Bicycle Path Productions

Writer/Exec Prod: Chris Moynihan

Exec Prods: Kevin Hart, Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth, Malcolm D. Lee, Bryan Smiley, Tiffany Brown

Premise: The comedy follows a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and out of the classroom.

SOMEONE OUT THERE

Prod Co: Universal Television

Writers/Exec Prods: Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan

Exec Prods: Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia, Javier Veiga

Premise: Based on the format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga, the romantic comedy follows two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love.

UNTITLED JACKSON AND GOOR PROJECT

Prod Co: Universal Television

Writer/Exec Prod: Phil Jackson

Exec Prod: Dan Goor

Premise: An ensemble comedy about a group of black friends, their dating lives, and wine.

UNTITLED L.A. MAYOR COMEDY (straight-to-series order)

Prod Co: Universal Television, 3 Arts, Little Stranger

Writers/Exec Prods: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian

Premise: Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spinoff, the series revolves around a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter.

YOUNG ROCK (straight-to-series order)

Prod Co: Universal Television, Fierce Baby Productions, Seven Bucks Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

Exec Prods: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gerwirtz, Jennifer Carreras

Premise: Based on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s formative years. He will appear in every episode, bookending flashbacks to early points in his life growing up in Hawaii and becoming a wrestler-turned-actor.

NBC (Drama)

AT THAT AGE

Prod Co: Universal Television, Blackmaled Productions

Writer/Exec Prod: Carla Banks-Waddles

Exec Prods: Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase

Premise: After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions, and deal with deep secrets.

DEBRIS

Prod Co: Legendary Television, Frequency Films

Writer/Exec Prod: J.H. Wyman

Exec Prod: Jason Hoffs

Premise: Two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

ECHO

Prod Co: Universal Television, Davis Entertainment

Writer/Exec Prod: JJ Bailey

Exec Prods: John Davis, John Fox

Premise: A team of investigators solve high-profile crimes by sending team members into the past in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

LA BREA

Prod Co: Universal Television, Keshet Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: David Appelbaum

Exec Prods: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Premise: A massive sinkhole in Los Angeles tears a family in half. When part of the family finds themselves in a primeval world, they must work to uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

LANGDON

Prod Co: Universal Television, CBS Television Studios, Imagine TV

Writers/Exec Prods: Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie

Exec Prods: Dan Brown, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, Samie Falvey

Premise: Based on Dan Brown’s international best-selling thriller The Lost Symbol, the drama follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon who must save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

ORDINARY JOE

Prod Co: 20th Century Fox Television, 6th & Idaho, 3 Arts

Writers/Exec Prods: Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner

Exec Prods: Matt Reeves, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein

Premise: The drama explores the three parallel lives of its main character after one makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. It asks how different life might look if decisions were based on love, loyalty, or passion. Based on a British concept Matt Reeves originally developed for ABC in 2006.

THE CW (Drama)

ARROW-VERSE PROJECT

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, CBS Television Studios, DC Entertainment, Berlanti Productions

Writers/Exec Prods: Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, Oscar Balderrama

Exec Prods: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Premise: New drama set in the Arrow-verse featuring Green Arrow and The Canaries.

KUNG FU

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House

Writer/Exec Prod: Christina M. Kim

Exec Prods: Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Premise: When a young Chinese-American woman returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community. She also searches for the assassin who killed her mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

THE LOST BOYS

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Spoondoolie, Gulfstream

Writers/Exec Prods: Heather Mitchell, Rob Thomas

Exec Prods: Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, Bill Bindley, Lis Rowinski

Director/Exec Prod: Marcos Siega

Premise: When a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, and never get old. Based on the 1987 cult classic.

MAVERICK

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Fake Empire

Writer/Exec Prod: Merigan Mulhern

Exec Prods: Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Warren Hsu Leonard

Co-Exec Prod: Lis Rowinski

Premise: In a present-day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the president’s daughter has her worldview rocked on her first day at college. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she must decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance.

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Writer/Exec Prod: Jeffrey Paul King

Exec Prods: Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman

Premise: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, a rebellious high school teacher utilizes a cartographical loophole to declare independence. Leading a group of misfits, she attempts to start her own country from scratch.

SUPERMAN & LOIS (straight-to-series order)

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions

Writer/Exec Prod: Todd Helbing

Exec Prods: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Premise: The world’s most famous superhero and comics’ most famous journalist deal with all the stress and complexities that come with being working parents.

UNTITLED THE 100 PREQUEL

Prod Co: Warner Bros. Television, Alloy Entertainment, CBS Television Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: Jason Rothenberg

Exec Prods: Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Premise: Set 97 years before the events of the original series, this drama starts with a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth’s human population. A band of survivors must cope while fighting to create a better society from the ashes of what came before.

WALKER

Prod Co: CBS Television Studios

Writer/Exec Prod: Anna Fricke

Exec Prods: Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki

Premise: A reimagining of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger, the drama follows Cordell Walker, a widower and father with his own moral code, who returns to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He will attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

(*List compiled by Mike Reynolds, as of March 7, 2020)