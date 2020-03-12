The Road to The L.A. Screenings

With MIP-TV’s cancellation, this year’s L.A. Screenings will be more important than ever, confiding the current coronavirus crisis will be contained.

The U.S. studios will present a good number of pilots for the 2020-2021 TV season at the Screenings, which are scheduled to take place after the networks choose their pilots at the New York City Upfronts (some via live streaming) .

As of this writing, the U.S. broadcast networks have commissioned 32 dramas and 28 comedies from the studios. These are in addition to other series commissioned by cable and pay-TV outlets

This large number of pilots will certainly serve as bait to lure more buyers to the event, which is currently scheduled for May 12-22 in Los Angeles. This will, in turn, stimulates more independent content sellers to participate either as exhibitors at the InterContinental Hotel (IC), or as a participants hanging around the IC bar area.

The IC, located in the Century City area of Los Angeles, is the headquarters for the indie companies, which, for the third consecutive year, are being organized by NATPE, a Los Angeles-based non-profit international TV association.

Traditionally, the InterContinental houses some 75 independent exhibitors, plus all the U.S. studios’ LATAM divisions, and just as many participants without suites. This year should see some overflow of indies who (obviously) couldn’t exhibit at MIP-TV. Before canceling its event, MIP-TV had registered some 526 exhibiting companies and 683 buyers.

The L.A. Screenings, an “organic” market (meaning one without a central organizer) is scheduled to start on May 12 for the indies, who will be setting up shop in their IC suites on Monday, May 11. The indie screenings will continue up until the morning of Friday, May 15, after which the studios will take over.

For the indie portion, NATPE is preparing a full program at the IC, starting on May 12 with “networking” sessions that begin at 2:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. From May 12 through May 14, NATPE will also set up a “Buyers Service Lounge” by the lobby area of the IC, where reps will assist buyers with all their questions and concerns.

On Saturday, May 16, ViacomCBS Global Distribution will be taking the LATAM contingent to its day-long screenings on the Paramount lot. eOne will stage a general screenings that afternoon, while the evening will be reserved for the traditional Telefilms screenings and cocktails.

The next day, May 17, promises to be a hectic Sunday with screenings at NBCUni, HBO (this year coordinated by Warner Bros.), and Lionsgate, and a party at Disney, which is returning in all its splendor after a one-year hiatus. Disney will hold its screenings May 18-21.

The 2020 L.A. Screenings calendar is shown above. The indie portion is in green, while the studio portion is in yellow.

The full calendar will be updated regularly on VideoAge‘s online L.A. Screenings page: http://www.videoageinternational.net/l-a-screenings-2020/