HBO Europe’s ‘Patria’ Airs In 62 Countries

HBO Europe will debut its Spanish drama Patria on May 17, 2020.

Produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America, the series revolves around two families divided by conflict, living in a time when the Spanish Basque country has been threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA. Patria will be available on HBO Europe in 21 countries, including Spain.

The series will also be available on HBO in Latin America across 40 countries In the U.S., it will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand, HBO Latino, and partners’ streaming platforms. HBO Europe will be overseeing international sales.