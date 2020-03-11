Up The Ladder: Univision Communications

Univision Communications named Ron Estrada as senior vice president, head of Government Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, who had been holding the position, recently left the company. Estrada has been with the company for six years. In his new position, he will oversee the government relations and public policy team. Estrada will report to Jonathan Schwartz, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs officer.

Schwartz commented, “Jessica will be missed throughout the company. She has been an outstanding advocate for the community we serve and we wish her all the best in her new endeavor. We’re excited to have Ron leading our efforts in Washington, D.C. at a crucial time for our company and our community. His years of experience as a trusted advisor to national political influencers and community stakeholders, in addition to his knowledge of our brand and people, ensure that our important work will continue unabated.”