Datsit Acquires BGM From Kew Media

Datsit Sphere completed the acquisition of BGM from Kew Media (the company is currently in receivership).

BGM, formerly known as Bristow Global Media, was formed in 2013 to develop multi-genre and multi-platform content. The acquisition by Datsit Sphere represents the Quebec company’s first foray into English-language factual content. BGM is currently led by Marlo Miazga (pictured), after founder Julie Bristow left the company last November.

Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphere, remarked, “Our strategy for some time has been to create a completely diverse, talented network of creatives. We have carefully over time become a home for excellence in all genres; animation, unscripted, documentary, fiction, distribution and feature film. BGM is one of the leaders of the Canadian domestic production scene and more crucially for us, a significant player in the international market. This acquisition is a building block towards realizing our plans to create a global, sustainable, independent production group capable of producing quality entertainment across all genres and platforms.”