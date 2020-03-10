NAB Prepares For its 74th Annual Big Show

Content professionals from the media, entertainment, and film and TV technology sectors from around the globe will gather in Las Vegas, Nevada to take part in the 74th edition of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, happening April 18-22, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year, NAB Show presents The Streaming Experience, curated by U.S. streaming expert Dan Rayburn, which will serve as an OTT demo area for NAB Show attendees to try out and compare streaming video services.

“Streaming is a major focus of the 2020 NAB Show, and the new Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind in the industry,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of the Washington, D.C.-based NAB Conventions and Business Operations. Open to all registered attendees beginning April 19, the living room environment will feature streaming services such as Apple TV-Plus, Disney-Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

On Tuesday, April 21, NATPE CEO JP Bommel will moderate a panel titled “Chicken or Egg: Which Do You Market First,” which will explore whether to first promote an MVPD or a VoD brand.

The “We Are Broadcasters Celebration” will take place on the second-to-last day of the event, when the Crystal Heritage Award, which celebrates radio stations with year-round community service efforts, will be presented to Coloff Media’s KCVM-FM of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Actor Terry Crews will also be honored with the Television Chairman’s Award at the awards ceremony. Crews stars in the NBC TV network comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and previously appeared in Sorry to Bother You, White Chicks, and Deadpool 2. The “We Are Broadcasters Celebration” will also include the presentation of the Engineering Achievement Award and Crystal Radio Awards.

The NAB Achievement in Broadcasting dinner and presentation will celebrate Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees John Records Landecker, who is best known in his 50-year broadcast career as the evening personality and disc jockey at WLS-AM Chicago, and the TV show America’s Funniest Home Videos. Executive producer Vin Di Bona, current host Alfonso Ribeiro, and past hosts Tom Bergeron and Bob Saget will all accept the honor on behalf of the series.

As usual, the NAB Show will feature more than 100 sessions in various programming tracks for the conference side of the event. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai will participate in a keynote conversation with NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith during the NAB Show Welcome event. The opening presentation will also posthumously present the Distinguished Service Award to artist and Muppets-creator Jim Henson. Two of Henson’s adult children, Brian Henson and Lisa Henson, who now run the company, will accept the honor. More than 1,600 companies will be exhibiting their new technologies and equipment. Additionally, Sprockit, a global marketplace connecting corporate partners with startups, will showcase select startups at its pavilion in the Convention Center. The show traditionally attracts over 91,000 attendees, of whom more than 24,000 are from 160 countries outside the U.S.