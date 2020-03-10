RTS Streamlines RTS Programme Awards

The Royal Television Society (RTS) decided to hold the RTS Programme Awards behind closed doors as coronavirus concerns continue.

In partnership with Audio Network, the slimmed down awards ceremony will be live-streamed on March 17, 2020. Nominees and RTS representatives will join the broader industry in watching the awards event through a live link.

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, stated, “While adapting as necessary to the current situation, we aim to continue celebrating the past year of television and excellence in our industry in the best way possible – by honoring nominees and winners through a streamlined event. We look forward to offering everyone the opportunity to join us via live stream as we host the RTS Programme Awards.”