PILOT Names Media Technology And Innovation Scholarship Winners

PILOT, an initiative by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), announced the winners for this year’s round of media technology and innovation scholarships.

Launched in 2019, the scholarship program presents four awards, valued at $5,000 each, to two undergraduate and two graduate students. This year’s winners are Trey Dickey from University of Alabama, Mariana Janjacomo Semenoff from New York University, Charlotte Norsworthy from University of Georgia, and Irene Franco Rubio from Arizona State University. The scholarship program is administered in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association.

Sam Matheny, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NAB, said, “NAB is excited to work once again with BEA in presenting these PILOT scholarships to worthy students as they pursue careers in broadcast and media technology. Their fresh thinking will invigorate our industry and keep it vibrant as we engage with future opportunities.”