WarnerMedia And Triple T Broadband Partner On HBO In Thailand

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and Triple T Broadband inked an agreement to make 3BB the home of HBO in Thailand.

3BB subscribers will be able to access HBO GO content through different broadband packages. In addition, WarnerMedia’s suite of six HBO linear channels will become available on 3BB’s forthcoming IPTV service, which will launch later in the year.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, commented, “HBO has a new home in Thailand and it’s great news for those who love streaming our channels, and watching the latest blockbuster movies and series anytime, anywhere. 3BB has big plans for HBO GO, and their tremendous enthusiasm and commitment is clear.”