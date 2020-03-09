SPI/FilmBox Expands Partnership With Telekom Romania

SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Romania signed a distribution deal to launch FilmBox Premium in Romania.

The flagship premium movie channel broadcasts over 300 titles every year. This month, FilmBox Premium highlights Ghost in the Shell, The Circle, Star Trek Beyond, The Secret in Their Eyes, and The Ghost Writer, among other award-winning films. The channel will be available to Telekom Romania subscribers through its distribution networks.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, said, “We are delighted to be able to enhance the ‘at-home movie watching’ experience for the Romanian audience through our partnership with one of the major players in the region, Telekom Romania.”