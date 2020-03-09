Madd’s ‘The Teacher’ Debuts On FOX

Madd Entertainment‘s new series The Teacher (Ögretmen) premiered on FOX TV in Turkey.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, The Teacher is an adaptation of the Japanese series from Nippon TV. The drama series revolves around one classroom in which the physics teacher Akif holds his students hostage so that they face the truth behind the death of their classmate Rüya. The students slowly uncover their classmate’s story and admit their own guilt in what happened.

Madd Entertainment serves as the exclusive distributor for The Teacher.