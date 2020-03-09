Disney Teams Up With Telefonica For Disney+ Launch In Spain

The Walt Disney Company Iberia and Telefónica announced that Movistar will offer Disney+ in Spain.

As a strategic distributor for the streaming service, Movistar+ subscribers will be able to access Disney+ Originals, such as The Mandalorian or The Lady and the Tramp (pictured), as well as content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, remarked, “We’re delighted to have Telefónica on board for the launch of Disney+. This marks an exciting new era of entertainment featuring premium content across our portfolio of brands, and we can’t wait for Movistar customers to experience it.”