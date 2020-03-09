Berlinale Offers Support To Mohammad Rasoulof

The Berlin International Film Festival issued its support to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof.

In 2019, Rasoulof was sentenced to a year in prison and a two-year ban for practicing his profession because of the alleged propaganda against the government in his work. On March 4, 2020, Rasoulof was ordered to begin his incarceration. His film There Is No Evil won the Golden Bear for Best Film at this year’s Berlinale.

Festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian stated, “We are deeply concerned about the incarceration order for Mohammad Rasoulof. It’s shocking that a director is punished so hard for his artistic work. We hope that the Iranian authorities will soon revise the judgment.”