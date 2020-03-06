Pluto TV Latin America Signs Programmatic Advertising Partners

Pluto TV Latin America, part of ViacomCBS, launches later this month, and recently took part in the third edition of Advertising Week LATAM, held in Mexico City, where it announced partnerships with Telaria, SpotX, Column 6, and Smart Adserver, among other key programmatic supply side partners, which should help it begin building its revenue bundle for Latin America. Pluto TV Latin America will soon be available in 17 countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and more.