MTV and VDSI Produce Short-Format Show Exclusively for IGTV

Viacom Digital Studios International and MTV Latin America present Enchulame el Feed, MTV Latin America’s first short-format program for IGTV (Instagram TV). Popular MTV show Enchulame la Maquina (Pimp My Ride) comes back in 2020 reimagined for new generations of fans. Enchulame el Feed, which is hosted by Fernando Lozada and Victoria (Vico) Volkava, is an MTV program wherein basic Instagram profiles get a facelift and are transformed into profiles that are fit for celebrities. The series is produced by Viacom Digital Studios International and will consist of 10 episodes.