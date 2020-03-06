An Issue Full of Issues Is Coming Up

Curious to know what VideoAge has in store for its March/April Issue? Naturally, there will be a full report about the cancellation of MIP-TV — including the real why and how. Then there are the preparations for the upcoming L.A. Screenings and a list of all pilots commissioned by the U.S. TV broadcast networks for the 2020-2021 season. There’s also the Hall of Fame, which honors Moses Znaimer, a prominent Canadian TV philosopher and innovator. Plus: a NATPE review, SeriesMania and NAB Show previews, and what was discussed at the TV Critics’ press tour about the new U.S. TV season. This is in addition to a book review about fake news, among other stories.