WarnerMedia India Orders New Comedies For POGO

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific bolstered its original productions in India.

POGO commissioned two new Indian comedies, Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji (pictured), both produced by Cosmos Maya. Titoo gives an account of the daily escapades of eight-year-old Titoo, while Lambuji Tinguji follows the eponymous duo as they fight crime and go on adventures. Additionally, Cartoon Network acquired Paperboat Studios’ Bandbudh Aur Budbak, which features two prankster boys named Budhdeb and Badrinath.

Abhishek Dutta, senior director and network head of Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia, remarked, “Our top priority is our fans and they love characters and great stories. These quintessentially Indian shows will resonate strongly with them. We commissioned Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji, and acquired Bandbudh Aur Budbak, for their clever use of comedy and humor.”