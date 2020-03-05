Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS promoted Darío Turovelzky to general manager, Southern Cone, and senior vice president of Global Content.

With his added responsibilities, Turovelzky will lead and manage the markets in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Turovelzky joined Telefe and rejoined the company in 1996 and 2012, respectively. When Telefe was acquired by ViacomCBS in 2016, he took a lead role in the business of the Southern Cone. In 2018, he took on new responsibilities in the creation of Viacom International Studios.

Turovelzky will continue to report to JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas. Acosta commented, “Darío’s talent and skills will allow us to take our company to the next level, strengthening our brands and leading new challenges in the South Cone for our core, adjacent and emerging businesses, including Paramount + and Pluto TV.”