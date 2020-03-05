Kanal D Airs ‘Maids’

Turkish channel Kanal D will air its new drama Maids on March 7, 2020.

Maids is a remake of the Mexican telenovela Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar, which aired on Canal 2 and was adapted from the original script Polvo de Estrellas. Maids revolves around four maids who work in four different houses that are part of the luxury compound known as Cennet Sitesi in Istanbul.

The series was produced by Öner Aslanel from Fabrika Yapım, and directed by Metin Balekoğlu.