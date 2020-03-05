France’s Mezzo Acquires Dance Titles From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group signed a deal with the French channel Mezzo for two documentaries.

Mezzo picked up the performance documentaries Eletro Kif and Robot!, based on the choreography of Blanca Li. Mezzo previously picked up performing arts content such as Count Basie at Carnegie Hall, Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise, and Nat King Cole Stardust Memories, among others.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales, commented, “We are very happy to count the channel Mezzo among our partners. We are very happy to continue providing their channels with some of our best performing arts programs and biographical portraits of artists.”