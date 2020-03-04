Reed MIDEM Announces MIPTV 2020 Cancellation

Reed MIDEM announced the cancellation of MIPTV 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Cannes market was to take place from March 30-April 2. Additionally, MIPDoc and MIPFormats, scheduled for the two days before MIPTV, have also been cancelled. The next edition of MIPTV will take place April 12-15, 2021. CANNESERIES, which was to run alongside MIPTV, will be moved to October 9-14 and coincide with MIPCOM.

Paul Zilk, Reed MIDEM chief executive, stated, “In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about travelling at this time. Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MIPTV for 2020. The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to MIPCOM in October 12-15 and we are delighted that CANNESERIES will be at our side again at the event this year.”