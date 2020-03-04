Banijay’s IWC Commissioned For ‘Britain’s Most Historic Towns’ S3

Channel 4 commissioned IWC, a Banijay Group, to produce season three of Britain’s Most Historic Towns.

The historical documentary series follows Professor Alice Roberts as she examines key periods from individual towns to understand what life was like for people in the past. In the third season, Roberts visits Elizabethan Plymouth, Medieval Lincoln, Restoration London, and British Empire Portsmouth, among other historical locales. The season will air later this year.

Dominic Bowles, executive producer at IWC, stated, “Alice’s passion and enthusiasm, as well as the fascinating stories behind these towns, really brings British history to life. The success of this series shows that there is an appetite for historical programming done in a different, engaging, and accessible way, and we look forward to traveling the U.K. in search of more historical towns for Channel 4.”