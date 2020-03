TLN TV To Air ‘David Rocco’s Dolce Italia’

TLN Television will premiere celebrity chef and TV host David Rocco’s new series David Rocco’s Dolce Italia on March 8, 2020.

In the 13-episode TV series, Rocco creates new experiences across Italy, from Milan to Verona and Bologna and Roma, to capture the food, humor, passion, and spontaneity throughout the country. In the first episode, Rocco visits Venice to show a city that is deeply rooted in a history that is more than gondola rides and Carnevale.