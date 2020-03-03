‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Joins NAB Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters will induct the ABC entertainment show America’s Funniest Home Videos into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Executive producer Vin Di Bona, current host Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Bergeron, and Bob Saget will accept the honor during the NAB Show Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on April 20, 2020. The four will also participate in a panel discussion after the award presentation.

Gordon Smith, CEO and president of NAB, remarked, “America’s Funniest Home Videos is a timeless fixture in American broadcasting, crowdsourcing short, comedic films in the midst of the camcorder boom and continuing to thrive into the age of viral video sharing. It is our honor to recognize a show that has entertained families for more than three decades.”