Series Mania Unveils Lille Dialogues Speakers

Series Mania Forum revealed speakers and participants for the third annual Lille Dialogues, formerly Lille Transatlantic Dialogues.

The one-day summit gathers key political players and industry decision-makers for programming on the future of the audiovisual industry. The event will begin with a speech by Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, and will close with French Minister of Culture Franck Riester. Keynote speakers include Andrea Scrosati, COO of Fremantle, and Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, EMEA and APAC.

The Lille Dialogues will also feature a panel discussion on TV channels entering the streaming era. Panelists include France Télévisions’ Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, CME’s Christoph Mainusch, TF1 Group’s Gilles Pélisson, M6 Group’s Nicolas de Tavernost, and ARD’s Ulrich Wilhelm. The Lille Dialogues will take place on March 26, 2020.

Pictured: Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania.