Four TV Trade Shows on Track

The TV trade show spring season will start with Series Mania in Lille, France, on March 20, then will move south to Cannes on March 30 for MIPTV.

From there some of the TV caravan will travel further south to Pescara, in the Abruzzo region of Italy for Cartoons on the Bay on April 2. After a 12-day respite, the caravan will fly to Las Vegas for NAB Show on April 18.

