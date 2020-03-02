Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With Chatterbox

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, inked a first-look agreement with the production company Chatterbox.

Founded by Nav Raman and Ali Quirk (pictured), the relatively new production company has received two BAFTA Awards for its BBC documentary Leaving Care. As part of this latest deal, Banijay Rights will get exclusive access to the company’s slate of factual programming and formats. The first title that comes out of the deal is Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters, the BBC Three documentary that explores the contentious tradition of whale slaughter.

Tim Mutimer, CEO of Banijay Rights, remarked, “Chatterbox is an exciting, innovative company, delivering fresh perspectives and new voices through a range of programs and formats. We are excited to be working closely with the business to further extend its programming’s international reach.”