Rainbow’s ’44 Cats’ S2 Premieres On Rai Yoyo In March

Rainbow will debut the second season of 44 Cats on Italy’s Rai Yoyo beginning March 2, 2020.

Pay-TV partners Discovery Kids, for Latin America, and Nickelodeon, for the rest of the world, will follow with exclusive launches in the second and third quarters of the year. The season will premiere on free-to-air broadcasters later in fall 2020.

Produced by Rainbow in collaboration with Antoniano and Rai Ragazzi, 44 Cats is currently on the air in more than 100 countries and in over 20 languages. The new season continues to follow the Buffycats in new cat-proof missions, with a soundtrack of original songs from Antoniano.