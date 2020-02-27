Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Networks Américas

ViacomCBS promoted Eduardo Lebrija to EVP chief commercial officer, ViacomCBS Networks Américas.

In his new position, Lebrija will oversee all business revenue in the Americas and will be responsible for business strategies and planning across Ad Sales, Marketing, and Content Distribution. Prior to his promotion, he served as senior vice president and director general for Northern Latin America and Pan-regional Ad Sales.

Lebrija will report to Juan Carlos Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Américas.