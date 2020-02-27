NAB Show Announces Crystal Radio Award Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters revealed the finalists for the Crystal Radio Awards.

The NAB Crystal Radio Awards celebrate radio stations for their commitment to community service. This year, 50 finalists have been selected from stations across the country. Out of the list of finalists, 10 winners will be announced at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration on April 21, 2020, during NAB Show in Las Vegas. In addition to the 10 winners, the Crystal Heritage Award will be presented to KCVM-FM.

Find the complete list of finalists online.