Disney+ Orders ‘The Proud Family’ Revival’

Disney+ ordered the revival of The Proud Family, the animated series that premiered on Disney Channel 18 years ago.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the new animated sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will continue to follow Penny Proud and her madcap family and friends. Returning in their voice roles are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, and Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, among others. Previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on the Disney streaming platform.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of Content at Disney+, commented, “The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever. Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”